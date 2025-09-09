The best and worst performing state secondary schools in Derbyshire – as secondary school applications open

Parents of Year Six pupils living in Derbyshire can now apply to Derbyshire County Council for their child’s secondary school place for September 2026.

Applications opened yesterday (Monday, August 8) and the deadline to submit applications is midnight on Thursday, October 31.

Around 8,500 year six primary school children, who were born between 1 September 2014 and 31 August 2015, have been sent information about the application process.

Applying online is the most efficient method and also allows the council’s school admissions team to most effectively receive and gather the information it requires to allocate places.

An online application also allows parents to make changes to their preferences or amend any other details if necessary at any point up to the closing date.

Anyone who applies online will receive an email to assure them their application has been received.

When completing the application form parents are asked to list, in order of preference, the three schools they would most like their child to attend and should consider including their child’s ‘normal area’ school as one of their preferences.

Parents who don’t include their child’s normal area school could – if that school then becomes full – find themselves being offered a place at a school further away and be liable for any costs associated with home to school transport.

Although parents have a legal right to express preferences they have no automatic right to a place at any particular school.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for SEND and Education Councillor Jack Bradley said: “As the new school term begins, the time has come for parents with children in Year Six to apply for their child’s secondary school place for September 2026.

“It’s really quick and easy to apply – especially if parents do it online and we have a dedicated team on hand to help parents with the application process.

“Picking the right school is a big decision so we’re asking parents to take their time to explore all of their options and send in their application before the deadline.”

Applications submitted to the council after the deadline will not be considered until places have been allocated to those children whose parents did return their form on time.

Parents who fail to meet the deadline may find that the school they want their child to go to is full. Any parents who are a refused a place for their child have a right of appeal to an independent panel.

Parents who do not have access to the internet can Call Derbyshire on 01629 533190.

To make a difficult secondary school choice easier, we have created a ranking of the best and the worst performing Derbyshire secondaries based on the 2024 English and maths GCSE results.

Exam results in the core subjects of English and maths are one of the key measures of secondary school performance.

We looked at the percentage of students who achieved a Grade 5 or above (similar to high grade or low grade B in the old grading) in English and maths across Derbyshire secondary schools.

The data includes the latest 2024 results published by the Department for Education.

The list below shows 10 schools in Derbyshire with the highest percentage of students who achieved a Grade 5 or above in English and maths and 10 with the lowest scores.

We also looked at the number of KS4 pupils in each school as well as their most recent Ofsted reports.

The ranking does not include special and private schools.

1 . The best and worst performing state secondary schools in Derbyshire according to GCSE results As applications for secondary school places open this week, we have made a ranking of the best and worst Derbyshire secondaries based on their English and maths GCSE results. Photo: Google/ Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . The Ecclesbourne School, Duffield The Ecclesbourne School in Duffield, with 238 students at the end of KS4, saw 69.3% of pupils attain a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs in 2024. This was the best result across all Derbyshire state funded schools last year. The school holds a 'good' Ofsted rating following an inspection in September 2023. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Lady Manners School Lady Manners School at Shutts Lane in Bakewell saw 66.2% of its pupils attain a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs - second best result across Derbyshire state-funded secondaries. The school, which had 204 Key Stage 4 students in 2024, was visited by Ofsted in February this year when inspectors found that Lady Manners School has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection - when it was rated as 'good'. Photo: Google Photo Sales