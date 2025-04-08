3 . Lady Manners School

Lady Manners School at Shutts Lane in Bakewell saw 66.2% of its pupils attain a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs - second best result across Derbyshire state-funded secondaries. The school, which had 204 Key Stage 4 students in 2024, was visited by Ofsted in February this year when inspectors found that Lady Manners School has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection - when it was rated as 'good'. Photo: Google