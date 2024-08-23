The Bemrose School celebrates improved results across the board

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Despite a slight national decline in grades, many Derbyshire schools have reported strong and improved GCSE results. Among them, The Bemrose School has achieved a particularly impressive increase in its grade boundaries, with English grades rising significantly from 15 to 26.

Neil Wilkinson, headteacher at The Bemrose School, said: "I am really pleased with all the results. It's amazing to see that the outcomes are exactly where we predicted, and both the pupils and staff deserve congratulations for their hard work.

“As a school, we're proud to see improvements in English, maths, and science, and we're especially pleased that the common languages have been rated as outstanding."

Sethali Minoda, 16, is proud of her six grade 9s, especially after attending three different schools in the last two years following her move from Sri Lanka to England.

Friends Abdul Samad Basit, Raees Hussian and Tadinawashe Bhowa celebrated results together

With dreams of becoming a scientist or researcher in medicine, she will return to Sri Lanka in three days to continue her studies in biology, physics, and maths.

Her mother, Buddhika Wijemanne, said, “I am so proud of these results. I was very anxious for her with all the transitions she’s gone through, and now she’ll have to adjust again when we go back to Sri Lanka.

“But with these grades, she’s shown what she can achieve.”

Semilore Omotara, 16, moved to Derby from Nigeria two years ago and found the school system to be quite different from what he was used to.

Semilore Omotara (centre) celebrates with family friend Beate Beaumont and father Teslim Omotara

Despite the challenges of adjusting, he achieved grades 8 in maths, combined science, and geography.

He said, "It was tough at first, moving from Nigeria, but I settled in well and have really enjoyed it.

“The education system here is very different, I've received a lot of support from the school, and the teachers have always helped and had time for me."

His father, Teslim Omotara, shared his pride in Semilore's achievements and said: "I am very proud of him and pleased with the results he has achieved.

“As the eldest of my three sons, he is setting a great example for his younger brothers, showing them the power of hard work and determination."

Looking ahead, Semilore has several options for his A-level studies, but he is particularly keen on joining Mickleover Football Academy, with hopes of eventually making it onto their first team.

Ezzeldin Nour, who earned a 9 in computer science and 8’s in biology and chemistry, was particularly pleased with his results, especially in English in which he achieved a 6 after only scoring 4’s in his mock exams.

He said: "I am so happy with my results. I knew that if I trusted in God, I could achieve this, but it’s more than I was expecting.

“Moving to the UK nine years ago with Arabic as my first language, this is a significant achievement for me."

"My advice to students is to complete as many practice papers as possible ahead of your exams."

Ezzeldin will now return to Sheffield, where he moved just a week after finishing his GCSEs, to enrol at Sheffield College and further his studies in English, physics, and maths.

Umar Mushtaq, 16, was pleased with his results, achieving an 8 and a 7 in combined science despite finding physics one of the most challenging exams.

These grades secure his place at Littleover Sixth Form, where he plans to continue studying physics, along with further maths and computing. He has ambitions of pursuing a career in engineering or computing.

Monika Bologova, 16 said: “It has been a rollercoaster working towards my GCSE’s as my results have been up and down, but I am so proud of what I have achieved, especially with my 2 8’s in combined science.”

“I’m not sure exactly what it is I will do yet, but I think it will be something in the medical field.”

Monika will go on to further her studies at Derby College to study biology, chemistry and psychology.

Kopal Palya, 16, celebrated with her father, Vinay after achieving results that exceeded expectations, including an 8 in chemistry.

With dreams of becoming a doctor, her next step is Derby Moor School’s sixth form, where she will continue her studies in chemistry, biology, and maths.

Her father, Vinay Palya expressed his pride, saying, "I am really happy with her results. She has worked incredibly hard, and all her grades have significantly improved since her mock exams last year.

Friends Tadiwanashe Bhowa, Raaes Hussain, and Abdul Samad Basit cheered each other on and celebrated their achievements together.

Abdul Samad Basit, 16, was especially proud of his grade 9 in chemistry and plans to continue studying the subject, along with maths and biology, at Littleover Sixth Form.