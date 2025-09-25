The 24 best Derbyshire primary schools on the Daily Telegraph rankings

The Telegraph has created a new primary school league table for 2025.

This ranking uses a unique 40-point scoring system based on categories such as exam results and class sizes, as well as the school’s average key stage two (KS2) score to create the league table.

The schools ranked below achieved the highest possible rating of ‘very good’ – meaning they scored 34 out of 40 or higher.

1 . Street Lane Primary School, Ripley (24) Street Lane Primary School at Street Lane in Ripley was rated 'very good' with a score of 34/40 and an average KS2 score of 105.3. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Taxal and Fernilee Church of England Primary School, Whaley Bridge (23) Taxal and Fernilee Church of England Primary School at Reddish Road in Whaley Bridge in High Peak as rated 'very good' with a score of 34/40 and an average KS2 score of 107.7. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Brimington Junior School, Chesterfield (22) Brimington Junior School at Springvale Road in Brimington, Chesterfield, was rated 'very good' with a score of 34/40 and an average KS2 score of 108.7 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Morton Primary Academy, Morton (21) Morton Primary Academy at Main Road in Morton was rated 'very good' with a score of 34/40 and an average KS2 score of 109.7. Photo: Google Photo Sales