The 19 best and highest achieving schools in Derbyshire according to Sunday Times guide for parents

Several Derbyshire schools have beat off competition from across the country to feature in The Sunday Times' schools guide for parents.

The Sunday Times' Parent Power Schools Guide ranks more than 1,600 of the highest-achieving primary, secondary and independent schools and colleges across the country.

Here, we've picked out all of the schools in Derbyshire that feature on the 29th edition of the guide.

Each school has been given a ranking by The Times out of the top 1,600 in the country. They are ranked by their most recent moderated, pre-pandemic examination results.

1 . Morley Primary School, Ilkeston Morley Primary School, on Main Road, is ranked 2nd in the national guide - the highest-ranking school in Derbyshire. It's reading and maths scaled score is 113. A score of 100 represents the standard children are expected to achieve nationally. It has 84 pupils.

2 . Hasland Junior School The school, on Broomfield Avenue, is number 216th in the country in The Times' guide. It has 380 pupils. It has a reading scaled score of 108 and 109 for maths. A score of 100 represents the standard children are expected to achieve nationally.

3 . St Mary's RC Voluntary Academy, High Peak The school on Longlands Road, New Mills, ranked 10th in the guide with a reading scaled score of 110 and a maths score of 112. A score of 100 represents the standard children are expected to achieve nationally. It has 110 pupils.

4 . St Josephs Catholic Primary School, Langwith Junction The school ranked 308th in the guide. It has 211 pupils and a reading scaled score of 109 and a maths scaled score of 108