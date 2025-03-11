The 14 best-rated state primary schools in Derbyshire - based on pupils achieving higher standard

One of the important scores, showing the quality of education provided by primary schools is the expected standard at the end of key stage 2.

Pupils meet the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of at least 100 out of 120 in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Pupils are achieving at a higher standard if they achieve a scaled score of 110 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as ‘working at a greater depth within the expected standard’ in writing.

We have put together a list of these Derbyshire primaries which saw over 20% of their pupils achieving higher standard scores in 2024.

We included data about the percentage of pupils meeting expected standard in the 2023/24 school year as well.

All schools on the list also received praise from Ofsted for ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and student safeguarding measures.

Redhill Primary School in Ockbrook had an impressive 42% of pupils achieving at a higher standard. The primary also had 100% of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths in 2024. The school had 32 pupils at the end of key stage 2 last year and was rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted in December 2023.

Kirkstead Junior Academy in Pinxton had 61 pupils at the end of key stage 2 with 41% achieving at a higher standard last year. 89% of pupils met the expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The school was rated 'good' by Ofsted in June 2022 .

Taddington and Priestcliffe School in Taddington took the third place with 36% pupils achieving at a higher standard. The primary also had 82% of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths in 2024. The school had only 11 pupils at the end of key stage 2 last year and was rated 'good' by Ofsted in June 2024 - with personal development named 'outstanding'.