Temple Normanton Junior Academy raise money for Children In Need

By ANN WHITTINGHAM
Contributor
Published 15th Nov 2024, 22:58 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 12:39 GMT
Children at Temple Normanton Junior Academy enjoyed a fun-filled non-uniform day to support Children in Need.

The students embraced the spirit of the day by wearing bright yellow and spotty outfits, bringing lots of smiles and positive energy.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of parents and children, they raised an impressive £113.17, a fantastic achievement to be proud of!

