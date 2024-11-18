Temple Normanton Junior Academy raise money for Children In Need
Children at Temple Normanton Junior Academy enjoyed a fun-filled non-uniform day to support Children in Need.
The students embraced the spirit of the day by wearing bright yellow and spotty outfits, bringing lots of smiles and positive energy.
Thanks to the incredible generosity of parents and children, they raised an impressive £113.17, a fantastic achievement to be proud of!