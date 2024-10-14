Temple Normanton Junior Academy celebrate World Mental Health Day

By Ann Whittingham
Contributor
Published 14th Oct 2024, 11:26 BST
World Mental Health Day, 10th October, 2024.

Temple Normanton Junior Academy supported the day by wearing something yellow for the Mental Health Awareness day.

They had lessons and activities throughout the day to support mental health and wellbeing.

