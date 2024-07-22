Temple Normanton Graduation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Graduation success at Temple Normanton Academy

The school hall was transformed into a vibrant celebration space with banners and balloons.

One of the highlights of the day was the awards segment. Students were recognised for their academic achievements, sportsmanship, and contributions to school life.

The presence of our families made the day even more special.

Graduates at Temple Normanton Academy

Parents and guardians beamed with pride as they watched their children walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.

Their support and encouragement were acknowledged throughout the ceremony, highlighting the crucial role they played in the students educational journey.