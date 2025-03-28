Teenagers from Repton School sleep out to highlight homelessness crisis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thirteen teenagers who live at one of the most prestigious schools in the country spent the night sleeping under cardboard boxes to raise awareness of homelessness.

The group of sixth formers usually live in The Mitre, a boarding house at historic Repton School which has some of the best facilities in the world.

But the year 12 girls exchanged their dorms for makeshift shelters and sleeping bags, taking part in YMCA Derbyshire’s annual Sleep Easy event at Derbyshire County Cricket Ground.

The challenge involved spending the night in makeshift shelters, offering participants a glimpse into the harsh realities faced by those experiencing homelessness.

Repton School students raised almost £8k for YMCA Derbyshire.

Throughout the evening, the students reflected on the challenges of sleeping rough, discussing the impact of homelessness on mental health, education and future opportunities.

And the sixth formers also raised an impressive £7,800 for YMCA Derbyshire, which will go towards a variety of activities including sports, arts and crafts and work placement programmes.

Sixth former Martha Haines, 16, said: “Initially, we were a little hesitant about taking part in the challenge, but after reading up on all the amazing work that YMCA Derbyshire does for our local community, we became eager to get involved.

“None of us really knew what to expect, and the idea of sleeping in a cardboard box seemed daunting but we rallied on, aided by the wonderful team of volunteers and plenty of hot chocolate.

The girls were creative with their cardboard shelters.

“Reflecting on our experience, we now realise how lucky we are to have a roof over our heads and a hot shower to return to, as for us this was a challenging experience but for others it is the norm.”

Shelter England reported that in 2024 there were more than 354,000 people that were without a home. That is 1 in 160 people across the UK having to find an alternative means of shelter with the figure increasing every year.

According to the YMCA, nationally homelessness has gone up by 100% in the last year.

Sarah Eversfield, Housemistress of Mitre House at Repton School said: “Sleeping under cardboard in support of YMCA Derbyshire was a memorable and thought-provoking experience for our thirteen lower sixth girls.

Thirteen teenagers slept out to raise money for YMCA Derbyshire.

“The girls enjoyed meeting YMCA staff, building their cardboard castles and finding out more about YMCA Derbyshire’s valuable work in the local community. We are very proud of their fundraising efforts, totalling over £7,800.”

The girls were among 80 brave participants, from all walks of life, who took up the challenge and spent the night in makeshift shelters, cardboard boxes and sleeping bags. Businesses and individuals generously donated food, drinks and other essential supplies throughout the night.

To date the event has raised just under £30,000, with donations still being received.

Grace Harrison, Development Director at YMCA Derbyshire expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support and said: “We are deeply moved by the outpouring of support for our Sleep Easy event, and extremely grateful that year after year people are willing to spend the night outside for our cause.

“The money raised will go towards counselling, diversionary activities including sports, arts and crafts, providing a range of horticulture opportunities at our Community Gardens, wellbeing support, volunteer opportunities and work placement programmes.

“All with the aim of supporting those we serve to move along their positive pathways, enabling them to belong, contribute and thrive.”