Teenagers building skills for life

Sett Valley teens are learning new valuable skills through the new Explorer Scout unit.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Since opening in April this year, Sett Valley Explorers (boys and girls aged 14 to 17) have flourished. They originally started with 4 young people and are now becoming a growing unit of 10.

Over their first 7 months of activities and adventures the Explorers have been encouraged to ask the bigger questions, think on their feet, be part of a team and always have a plan B up their sleeves. All key “skills for life”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Explorer Scout Samuel explains how “Explorers helps me stay active and part of the community as I grow older whilst also learning and developing new skills. It also helps me in managing to work on badges over a long period and stay dedicated to the goal.”

Members of Sett Valley Explorer Scout Unit

Scouting is all about getting out into the great outdoors and for their first nights away, the Explorers didn’t just get out into the wild, they took part in a survival weekend sleeping under tarpaulin shelters. Explorer scout Arthur said “Survival camp was awesome. I learnt how to cook a whole salmon on the fire and what a fish eye tastes like!”

Lead Volunteer Ethan said “being an Explorer Scout Leader is one of my highlights of my week. In the short time working with these young people we've seen a vast change in their outlook on life. Their skills for life have increased exponentially and they are becoming more well-rounded young people day by day.

Sett Valley Explorers have more adventures lined up in the coming months, from the Duke of Edinburgh Award to a Christmas Camp, which will include the Explorers cooking their own Christmas Dinner….. on an open fire! As well as offering even more opportunities for new experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan went on to explain “we can't offer the opportunities we desire, grow the group bigger, or do bigger and better things without a larger leadership team than we currently have.".

For further information about Scouts please visit: www.scouts.org.uk