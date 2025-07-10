Teenage Derby student wins big in major science competition

A love of science has helped a 13-year-old from Derby win a prize in the Eurekas, a UK and Ireland-wide science contest run by the Institute of Physics

A book combining storytelling, poetry, and sketches, explaining the science behind sailing, scooped the 13-year-old category.

Aditi Arun, from The Bemrose Secondary School, Derby, won the Eureka’s 13-year-old category with her storybook entry titled ‘The mystery of the sailing ship.’

The winning short story book combines storytelling, poetry, and sketches to explain the science behind sailing, exploring Archimedes’ principle and Newton’s third law, showing how they work in a simple and engaging way.

The Eurekas competition is run as part of the IOP’s Limitless campaign, which works to break down barriers to the study of physics.

The judging panel were impressed by the striking visual elements and the creativity woven throughout her entry where her passion really shone through.

Aditi said: “My goal was to make science feel like a fantasy—something you can imagine and enjoy. I wanted readers to feel like they were discovering something exciting, just like in a story book, except this time, it’s real. I believe combining science with storytelling helps us connect with ideas more deeply and understand them better. Whether you're a sailor, a reader, or a young scientist, I hope my project shows how boats use nature's laws to stay afloat and glide across the waves.”

Arun Palanoor, Aditi’s father, said: “She loves to draw, read books, write stories, and explore nature. She has always been curious about nature, which is what made her excited to take part in this competition. She became interested in physics as part of her school work, but then started researching any crazy facts she encountered.

“When we told her about this competition, she realised that she wanted to combine her love for books with physics and explain fascinating facts through her preferred way of communication, through stories.”

Commenting on Aditi’s win Sarah Bakewell, Head of Diversity and Inclusion at the Institute of Physics, said the judges were blown away by the entry.

“The quality of entries both in terms of creativity and physics content make the Eurekas such an enjoyable and inspiring event to judge each year. I thank all those who took time to enter the competition and please know that, even if you were not a winner this year, your passion for physics has shone through and I hope you take your love for physics into your future."

This year, the Eurekas received 274 entries with enthusiastic support from teachers, parents, and caregivers, including submissions from schools across the UK and Ireland. Entries were in a wide range of formats, from film and music, from poetry to presentations.

Entrants were challenged to explore how physics powers their passions, resulting in a diverse array of submissions that showcased creativity and ingenuity.

To see all the entries and for more information on The Eurekas competition, visit www.theeurekas.co.uk.