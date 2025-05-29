Teachers set for strike at Chesterfield secondary school amid row over plans for extended school day

Teachers at a secondary school in Chesterfield will go on strike next month – in protest over proposals to extend the school day by 30 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Education Union (NEU) members at Outwood Grange Academy Newbold will join colleagues at 14 Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT) Schools in a six-day strike. Industrial action is taking place amid the Trust’s plans to extend the school day, which the NEU says will lead to a substantial increase in workload and a potential struggle to retain teachers.

Strike action is planned on June 3, 10, 11, 17, 18 and 19. There will be pickets at the school between 7.30am and 9.00am on each of these days. The industrial action follows OGAT’s proposal to extend the school day by 30 minutes across its 28 secondary schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NEU said the proposed changes were being implemented without proper consultation of the workforce. The union added that it believes this could lead to reduced planning time, a deterioration in work-life balance for teachers and support staff, and issues over the retention and recruitment of teachers.

Staff at the school are set to go on strike next month.

Nick Raine, the NEU senior regional officer for the East Midlands, said: “Staff at Outwood Grange Academy Newbold are strongly committed to the pupils and community they serve. They do not take strike action lightly and have been forced into this position by an employer that simply will not listen.

“They join colleagues across 14 schools in the East Midlands and the wider country who will stand together against an employer unwilling to listen and determined to push through changes that will increase workload against the wishes of their staff.

“Our members believe that these proposed changes are detrimental to both staff and pupils and are both unwise and unwarranted. They also come at a time when our schools face cuts to their budgets and increased pressure on resources. The NEU believes that Outwood Grange Academy Trust management need to consult with their staff and listen to their genuine concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Teachers already have a huge workload which is having significant impact on the retention of staff in schools across the Trust. We believe that by pushing ahead with these changes and ignoring their staff, OGAT will make matters even worse and teachers may well look elsewhere or move to other local schools as a result of these changes. The Trust must realise that these changes are deeply unpopular and hundreds of teachers will strike against them across the country.

“There is still time to avoid strikes and the NEU remains committed to negotiating a satisfactory outcome for all parties to avoid several days of disruption in June and potentially more going forward. For the sake of staff and pupils, Outwood Grange Academy Trust need to listen to their staff and sit down and negotiate with the union.”