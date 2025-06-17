Teacher draws on personal experience to help new arrivals thrive at Derby school

A Derby teacher, who moved to the UK as a young child speaking no English, is now using his own past struggles to guide and inspire new arrivals, helping them feel at home, find their voice, and flourish in a new country.

Leon Chan, who teaches at The Bemrose School on Uttoxeter Road, leads the school’s welcome group – a dedicated programme designed to help pupils with EAL (English as an Additional Language) settle into both the school and life in the UK.

Having faced the challenges of being a non-English-speaking pupil himself, Leon brings a unique perspective to the role. With Cantonese as his first language, he remembers all too well the feelings of isolation and frustration he experienced when he first started school in England. At the time, there was little support in place – something he is now determined to change for others.

Leon said: “It was a daunting experience, I struggled to communicate, to make friends, and to understand what was going on around me. I often felt lost and wished there was someone who understood what I was going through.”

Now, Leon channels those memories into empathy, patience and practical support, building a curriculum that not only teaches English but also boosts confidence and instils a sense of belonging.

The welcome group – based within a school that is home to students from 20 different ethnic backgrounds – uses a bespoke English module inspired by the structure of a GCSE.

Pupils begin with a fully immersive timetable within the group, before progressing to a part-time schedule with mainstream classes as they meet certain milestones. Eventually, they move graduate onto a full-time timetable within the traditional lessons, but Leon continues to provide guidance and a safe space whenever needed.

He said: “I feel a genuine sense of achievement when a shy, anxious pupil starts with me and over time, grows into a confident, engaged member of the school community.

“Each student becomes a personal project. I build strong relationships with them and take real pride in helping them take those next steps.”

The programme ends with a PowerPoint presentation where pupils talk about their lives and aspirations, helping to reinforce ICT skills and showcase their progress in English and public speaking.

Year ten student Alis Mihai, who relocated from Romania and joined Bemrose in Year seven, said: “When I started, I was shy and uncomfortable because I couldn’t communicate with anyone.

“Now, I have my own circle of friends and feel like I really belong here and that’s all thanks to Mr Chan and his patience. Even after I moved onto a full timetable, he always kept his door open for me.”

Leon’s commitment and deep understanding of the emotional and practical challenges faced by EAL pupils has led to interest from other schools with staff from across the city visiting Bemrose to see the welcome group in action and take ideas back to support their own students.

Ruslan Matveev, a year ten student who moved from Moldova, added: “I miss being part of the welcome group, we were really rewarded for our achievements.

“I learned so much and would go home and share everything with my family. I was nervous at first, but Mr Chan helped me believe in myself.”

Leon began his journey at Bemrose at just 18 years old as an apprentice teaching assistant. He worked his way into the welcome group, and when the previous lead retired due to ill health, he stepped up, bringing fresh energy, passion, and a lived experience that continues to resonate powerfully with every new arrival.

The programme – originally known as the language centre and offering only two short daily sessions – has since evolved into a full-time, in-school provision exclusively for Bemrose students.

Headteacher Neil Wilkinson said: “We are incredibly proud to welcome pupils into our school who are already going through significant changes in their lives, and to help support their transition into life in England and an English school.

“Having the added element of Leon’s experience brings even greater depth to that support.

“It’s remarkable to witness the transformation in these pupils — from walking through our doors feeling nervous and out of place, to growing into confident individuals by the time they leave us.”