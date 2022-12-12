The Ian Gordon Prize - 'Light on the water at Linacre' painted by Logan Tattersall from Newbold Outward Academy

The Event was hosted by St Andrew’s, Newbold Road and five local senior schools took part: St Mary’s RC, Brookfield and Parkside Community Schools and Newbold and Hasland Outwood Academies.

The Exhibition was brimming with outstanding artwork, so much so that judges Dr Vicky Sharples (Art Lecturer) and the Reverend Caroline Andrews (Minister at St Andrew’s) picked out eight worthy prize winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main prize, The Gordon Award (in memory of former Elder, Rotarian and founder of the Exhibition, Ian Gordon), was given to Logan Tattersall of Outwood Academy Newbold for a beautiful piece of artwork depicting the light on the water at Linacre Reservoir.

'Grey Lady' painted by Melissa from Hasland Outward Academy.

The Exhibition was opened by the Mayor and Mayoress of Chesterfield, Tony and Sharon Rogers, Rotary President Paul Davies and Liz Sharples of St Andrew’s. Certificates of merit were presented to selected pupils by the Mayor.

The event was extremely well-attended and well-received by all participating schools, parents, friends and other visitors over the exhibition weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Longmuir, Head of Art at St Mary’s and long-term co-ordinator of the artwork provision said he thought the event was an amazing opportunity to showcase students’ work, that this year’s exhibition had been a huge success and that he was already looking forward to next year.

All parties involved look forward to more schools taking part in 2023, pencilled in for the weekend of 21st/22nd October

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Green Plant in Pot' painted by Emily Brown from Brookfield community School.

'Half painted face' painted by Ay Richards from Newbold Outwood Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Man looking down' painted by Sylvie Kurcewicz from Brookfield Community School.

'Colourful houses/buildings' painted by Neve B. from Parkside Community School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Man with fist on his face' painted by Freya Williams from St Mary's RC School.