Talented young Chesterfield artists shine at exhibition
The Rotary Club of Chesterfield were delighted to have worked together once again with St Andrew’s United Reformed Church in Chesterfield to stage the 2022 School’s Art Exhibition after a break of three years due to the pandemic.
The Event was hosted by St Andrew’s, Newbold Road and five local senior schools took part: St Mary’s RC, Brookfield and Parkside Community Schools and Newbold and Hasland Outwood Academies.
The Exhibition was brimming with outstanding artwork, so much so that judges Dr Vicky Sharples (Art Lecturer) and the Reverend Caroline Andrews (Minister at St Andrew’s) picked out eight worthy prize winners.
The main prize, The Gordon Award (in memory of former Elder, Rotarian and founder of the Exhibition, Ian Gordon), was given to Logan Tattersall of Outwood Academy Newbold for a beautiful piece of artwork depicting the light on the water at Linacre Reservoir.
The Exhibition was opened by the Mayor and Mayoress of Chesterfield, Tony and Sharon Rogers, Rotary President Paul Davies and Liz Sharples of St Andrew’s. Certificates of merit were presented to selected pupils by the Mayor.
The event was extremely well-attended and well-received by all participating schools, parents, friends and other visitors over the exhibition weekend.
Craig Longmuir, Head of Art at St Mary’s and long-term co-ordinator of the artwork provision said he thought the event was an amazing opportunity to showcase students’ work, that this year’s exhibition had been a huge success and that he was already looking forward to next year.
All parties involved look forward to more schools taking part in 2023, pencilled in for the weekend of 21st/22nd October