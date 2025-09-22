Supporting the next generation: Rayburn Tours sponsors the 2026 Great Debate

Rayburn Tours, an East Midlands-based leading school travel specialist, is thrilled to announce their sponsorship of the 2026 Great Debate.

The Great Debate is a long-standing debating competition created and run by the Historical Association, that offers young people the fantastic opportunity to be involved in an annual public speaking competition. It invites students from schools across the UK to present on a historical question that will develop their historical knowledge as well as improve research and critical thinking skills.

For over 60 years, Rayburn Tours has specialised in creating tailor-made educational trips that align with the GCSE/A-Level history curriculum. These trips are vital for pupils, as standing in the places where real-life history occurred is one of the most potent ways for students to understand it.

Rayburn Tours comments: “We are proud to sponsor the Historical Association’s 2026 Great Debate. This exciting collaboration reflects Rayburn Tours’ ongoing commitment to inspire the next generation of young historians through enriching history school trips.

"By supporting this prestigious national competition, we’re not only championing historical knowledge, but also encouraging young people to have a deeper engagement with the past - all values that align closely with our educational travel experiences. We look forward to seeing students across the UK bring history to life in the heats and the final.”

The Great Debate will begin with regional heats in Autumn 2025, with the first taking place in Reading on November 10; the Rayburn Tours team hope to attend some of the heats local to their offices. Virtual semi-finals will follow, leading up to the prestigious Grand Final. As part of their sponsorship, Rayburn Tours will be providing prizes for the winners, adding an additional layer of anticipation and reward to the competition.

Rebecca Sullivan, CEO, The Historical Association, states: “We’re excited to have the support of Rayburn Tours for the 2026 Great Debate which will enable us to do more to encourage and enable participation from students across the UK. The Great Debate is truly one of the highlights of my year and I look forward to hearing so many inspiring young people at the final.”

Olivia Dent, Co-ordinator of the Great Debate shares: “Over the years I am always inspired by the confidence exuded by the young people who take part in the Great Debate. The sponsorship of Rayburn Tours will allow us to offer more travel support for those students who need it if they reach the final."

The Historical Association is the national body for history in the UK and is looking forwarding to sharing its experiences of creating engaging and impactful experiences for students with Rayburn Tours, as both organisations are keen to support education beyond the classroom.