Supporting Our Children: Community leaders help ease the burden of school costs
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As living expenses continue to rise, many families in our community face growing financial strain, making this assistance more essential than ever.
To ensure we reach as many families as possible; Creswell Breakfast Club seeks diverse funding sources rather than relying on the same funders each year. In 2025, we are grateful to have received support from Derbyshire County Councillor Mick Yates and Bolsover District Councillor Amanda Davis.
Each County and District Councillor has a designated allocation of grant funding to support initiatives that benefit residents within their ward. These grants, typically ranging from £250 to £1,000, allow councillors to assist local organisations that provide essential services and facilities.
Through their generosity, Councillor Yates and Councillor Davis have helped ensure that children in our community have the resources they need for a smooth and confident start to the next phase of their education.
By working closely with the: HeadmistressMrs Pymm and Amie Wilson - Behaviour & Welfare Lead at Creswell Junior School, Creswell Breakfast Club remains committed to supporting our families and making a meaningful difference in the lives of young students.
We extend our heartfelt gratitude and a big thank you to Councillor Mick Yates and Councillor Amanda Davis for their invaluable support this year.