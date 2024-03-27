Supported internship success story at Buxton & Leek College

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vicky Marchington, BLC Work Experience and Job Coach Coordinator, said:

“To mark National Supported Internship Day (27th March), the College is releasing video case studies of our Supported Interns, every day this week on social media. A celebratory Afternoon Tea Party was also held last Monday 18th March, which brought together both former interns and their parents and guardians to celebrate their achievements.

"We also invited our employers to say a big ‘thank you’ to them for facilitating a programme over the last year, providing valuable opportunities for our interns to thrive and achieve.

Supported Intern, Shelbie Webb celebrating her success at an Afternoon Tea held at the Buxton campus

“High Peak 1 radio transmitted from the college during the afternoon, and it is with great thanks to them for interviewing our interns and employers, so we were able to produce a series of videos.”

Supported Internships are available for young people, aged 18-25 with an Education, Health and Care plan and give employers the opportunity to diversify their workforce by tapping into a talent pool they may not have ordinarily considered.

Dom McCall from Buxton Pudding Emporium, who went on to offer his supported intern, Meg Williams full time employment, says:

“Meg started out with us, doing one day in retail and one in production. She helps with the topping, packing, and bagging of products. We have got so much out of having Meg working with us, she’s a real team player.

Vicky Marchington at BLC afternoon tea party to celebrate Supported Internships

Before Christmas we were very fraught, and she brought everyone together for a group hug and a chat. It was quite moving; she really is a star.”

Sam Beeston gained a Supported Internship at Hordern’s Motors, Chapel-en-le-Frith. He said about his programme:

‘I’m really enjoying meeting new people and so far, I’ve been fixing brakes, changing oil, and I’ve done a full service – I’ve learnt a lot.’

Tyler Broomhead who worked at the Cavendish Hospital, Buxton during his internship said he gained ‘more confidence', working on the tills and in the kitchens, operating equipment and heating up readymade food for patients.

The afternoon tea was enjoyed by members of Derbyshire and Staffs County Council and Staffs Chamber of Commerce, with whom BLC has collaborated with to address the full transitional intern pathway.