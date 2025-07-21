Summer Fair a sizzling success at Walton Peak Flying High Primary & Nursery Academy

A summer fair held at Walton Peak Flying High Primary & Nursery Academy has been hailed as a sizzling success by visitors.

During a sun filled day, children at the school attended with their families and friends to have a go at traditional fair attractions like tombola, a raffle, a bouncy castle and stalls selling crafts and refreshments.

Money raised at the event will go towards school resources said Mark Parkinson, Headteacher at Walton Peak Flying High Primary & Nursery Academy.

Mark said: “We were so lucky because the weather was amazing during our summer fair, and we are thankful to everyone who supported with stalls or attractions. Children had great fun sitting in the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Association) boat and also visiting a fire engine, kindly brought to us by Derbyshire Fire & Rescue. It was truly a community event, made possible through the support of our friends in local businesses, as well as fantastic support from our families and neighbours at Walton Peak.

Headteacher Mark Parkinson dressed in full fire service kit with pupil. Photo: Lou Brimble

“I would like to extend a huge thank you to all of the visitors and supporters of our event, and to our children and their families who made it a day to remember!”

A favourite attraction was throwing wet sponges at the school’s Site Manager, Martin Dodsworth, known as Mr D to children. Dressed as a hotdog and pinned in a pillory, Mr D had a constant queue of children stepping up to throw wet sponges, often going back for a second…and third go! Joining the queue was Angela Dodsworth, the school’s Business Manager and also wife of Mr D, who took the opportunity to dispense with the sponges, throwing a bucket of water over her husband -much to the delight of all who witnessed it! Mr and Mrs Dodsworth are great favourites at the school, and are each due to retire at the end of term. Much loved by everyone, they will be sorely missed by staff and children after serving the school for two decades.

One visitor to the fair was Hope, age 9, who said she will start attending the school in September. “I had a go on the raffle and won some prizes, and I want to have a go at throwing some sponges at Mr D! I am looking forward to joining this school in September.” Hope’s brother Jaxon, age 7, is also due to start the school in September and said, “I had a go on the bouncy castle and want to have a go on the raffle like my sister.”

Pupil Laylabelle is in Year 4 at the school and said her favourite subject at school is art. Helping at a craft bracelet stall Laylabelle said, “I have been on the bouncy castle and really enjoyed it, so I want to have another go. There are lots of stalls and food and drinks here today, and a wheel of fortune.”

Martin Dodsworth, ‘Mr D’ to children at the school, gets a drenching courtesy of his wife, Angela Dodsworth (School Business Manger). Photo: Lou Brimble

Not to be outdone by Mr D was Headteacher Mark Parkinson, who not only dressed up in full Fire Service kit in the summer heat, but took a soaking himself in the RNLI Lifeboat thanks to a coordinated effort by staff and children.