Students learn about housing the homeless in first collaboration with Derventio Housing Trust

Derventio Housing Trust - which provides accommodation across Derbyshire, and beyond, to people who might otherwise be homeless - has volunteered to be a case study for University of Derby students in the first collaboration of its kind in the city.

Derventio Housing Trust started out in 2002 as a night shelter in Derby and has now grown to be a Community Interest Company providing more than 700 single bed spaces of accommodation to people in five UK counties who might otherwise be homeless.

Now Derventio has been collaborating with the University of Derby after agreeing to be a case study for second year students learning business as part of their degree.

Dr Bruno Gallotta, a lecturer in Operations Management at the University of Derby, said this was the first time he had worked with a housing trust to help business students learn the vital skills of how to run a successful enterprise.

He said: “Derventio Housing Trust provides a vital service for those it is helping, and as such has been an interesting case study for our students. Universities play a crucial role in preparing students for diverse career paths, including opportunities in various types of organisations from private corporations to non-profits, government agencies and social enterprises. Working with a social housing company also gives our students a deeper appreciation of the social issues related to housing, such as affordability, homelessness, and community development.”

He said today’s cohort of young people were also increasingly interested in working for businesses offering social value in terms of sustainability or helping those in need of support, and that some Derby students were now expressing an interest in working for service-based organisations such as Derventio, having learned about how they were run.

As part of the collaboration, representatives from Derventio Housing Trust came to the university to provide sessions in which students were able to ask questions about the way their organisation operated.

