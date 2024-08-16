Students at The Pingle Academy secure outcomes to “open doors” to some very exciting futures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anticipation and excitement filled the air at The Pingle Academy, Swadlincote, today as a high percentage of students successfully gained places at their first-choice university course, apprenticeship or employment.

Steve Hall, Principal, said: “We are once again very pleased with the examination results achieved by our Year 13 students.

“It is great to see that the number of A*-B grades has once again improved, and that so many of our students have secured the grades that they need to open the doors to some very exciting next steps in their education or careers.

“While it is easy to focus on some hugely impressive individual results, what we take real pride in is our students will leave us being able to draw on a really broad education experience as they have grasped every opportunity that has come their way.

Jack Booth, Daniel Earp, Jacob Bilbie and Sam Brogan, The Pingle Academy

“They have thrived doing EPQ research projects and impressed everyone with their ambition and attitude on the stage, in sporting events, on work experience placements and through the many educational visits both home and abroad that we have provided. They have grown not just in their studies, but also as impressive young people.”

Among the smiling faces was Lauren Waltham, 18, from Midway. She said: “I have got an A* in Business, A in Maths and a B in Sociology and I’m just waiting to see if I have got my place at Cambridge to study Education. I’m really pleased with myself, whatever happens, because I worked so hard for these grades.”

Erin Parker, 18, from Burton is thinking of the stars after securing two As and a B in Maths, Psychology and Physics. Erin added: “I’m going to Leeds to study Physics. I was thinking of doing Meteorology but have decided to do a broader Physics degree first and then go into the specialist field. I can’t wait to go to Leeds now and get started.”

Jack Booth, 18, from Woodville said: “I’m going to study Computer Science with an integrated masters at Loughborough University now I have my results. I got an A* in Maths and As in Further Maths, Physics and Computer Studies. I really wanted to go to Loughborough so I can commute every day.”

Lauren Waltham (L) and Amy Parker celebrate A Level results at The Pingle Academy

Steve Hall concluded: “It is also right that we acknowledge the dedication and commitment from the staff at Pingle who have supported the students to go on to achieve these well-deserved results. They continue to push themselves, and our students, to achieve the very best learning outcomes.

“We wish all of our students the very best, and we look forward to hearing all about their future achievements.”