Students at Saint John Houghton celebrate GCSE results

Robyn Richards

Results continue to be on an upward trend at the school, in Kirk Hallam.

The school's Attainment 8 score has improved from 47.8 in 2024 to 47.98 this year, with particular success in Maths, English, Science and Religious Studies.

Attainment 8 is a measure of a school’s average academic performance, calculated by adding together pupils’ highest scores from eight GCSE subjects.

This positive news follows on from the school maintaining its Ofsted Good rating this year. In 2024 the school achieved its highest Progress 8 score since new measures were introduced and in 2023 the school was graded Good with Outstanding areas in its Catholic Schools Inspection.

Rebecca Jackson

Steve Brogan, Headteacher, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the results our students have achieved this year, especially in light of the fact that these students were some of the worst affected during their time in our school due to Covid, having had no transition into secondary school life. They are a testament to the hard work of the students, and the support of their parents.

“We are delighted that these results are a further marker of the improvements we have made in our school and I would like to thank the staff for all of their efforts in supporting our students so well over the past five years.”

Rebecca Jackson achieved grades ranging from 5 to 9.

She said: “I’m very happy. I was very nervous. I’m going to college to study A Levels in Computing, Maths and French and maybe Further Maths.”

Niamh Ward

Cherish Ratcliffe achieved grades ranging from 6 to 9.

She said: “I’m really, really pleased and they are a lot higher than I expected. I was a bit nervous, it didn’t really hit me until I got into school and I was signing the form. I’m going to study A Levels in Philosophy, English Language, History and possibly Law.”