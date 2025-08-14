Students at de Ferrers Academy Sixth Form celebrate

It was a day of celebration at de Ferrers Academy Sixth Form as students celebrated one of the best sets of results in the school’s history.

Ali Bickle, Principal, said: “Last year we celebrated record results, and we are delighted that the Class of 2025 not only matched that success but also raised the bar further in many areas. They have been incredible.

“It was wonderful to see so many people celebrating with their families this morning. These young people deserve to enjoy this moment as they have worked so hard and achieved so much – we are hugely proud of them.”

Among those celebrating was Rachael Greener who achieved three A*s in Biology, Chemistry and Maths and will now be heading to Bristol to continue her love of Chemistry. However, Rachael has had a few sleepless nights in the run up to exam results day.

“I had really started to overthink things, I didn’t believe I was going to do as well as I thought. However, the teachers have always had lots of faith in me and given me a huge amount of support – I couldn’t have done it without them!”

Ahmed Ahmed also secured a clean sweep of the top grades, securing one A* and two As. Ahmed has now secured an apprenticeship at Rolls Royce. Twins Annie and Daisy Bickle achieved two A*s, two As and two Bs between them, and Lewis Smith, Amy Godden, Isabella Hayrah, Seth Evans and Grace Kidd also secured all As or Distinction*s in their subjects.

Sam Hadley achieved an A* and two As in his subjects – while also working as a barista at Costa throughout his time at de Ferrers Sixth Form. He said: “I managed to get some work experience in their head office during my studies, and after finishing my Business Management studies at Liverpool I would love to get a career their full-time. Getting to work in a big international company like that would be the dream.”

Kathy Hardy, the CEO of Affinity Learning Partnership, added: “Education is about momentum, and we are seeing that across de Ferrers Academy. At every level they are building on their successes and continuing to drive things forward. Today is just another step on the impressive journey they are on.

“While students deserve all the praise we can shower them with, it would be wrong not to acknowledge our brilliant staff and the unwavering support we have received from parents and the wider community. It is a real team effort!”