Students at Da Vinci Academy rejoice at GCSE success
The whole Academy community is incredibly proud of its students for their hard work and determination over the past year, many of whom are now looking forward to progressing onto their chosen paths, including college, sixth form and a range of apprenticeships.
Across the academy there have been a wide range of excellent individual performances, including:
- Prisha Thakuri who successfully achieved a grade 9 in English language, grade 8s in chemistry and history, grade 7’s in French, biology, physics and English literature, grade 6 in maths and a Level 2 merit in Performing Arts
- Michael Kamara who successfully achieved a Level 2 distinction star in Construction, grade 9 in biology, grade 8s in computer science, chemistry and physics, grade 7s in geography and maths and a grade 5s in English language and literature.
- Ethan Davies who achieved a grade 9 in history, 8 in Food and Nutrition, grade 7s in biology, chemistry, maths, English language and literature and grade 6s in French and physics.
- Amelia Olejniczak who achieved a grade 9 in Polish, grade 8s in chemistry and biology, grade 7s in maths, history, physics, English language and literature, grade 6 in French and a Level 2 merit in Performing Arts.
Prisha T. said: "I woke in a panic, I was so nervous. But is was all worth it for a 9!" Jack H. said: "I understand now why my teachers encouraged and pushed us so much to try our best – it paid off, thank you!"
Jayne Scattergood, Headteacher at Da Vinci Academy, said:
“As a school community, we are incredibly proud of our students for how hard they have worked – the results they have achieved today are proof of their determination. I’m grateful for everyone in the Da Vinci community, particularly our fantastic teachers and our wonderful parents and carers, for the role they have played in helping our students flourish.
“I know our students will go on to do amazing things, and we wish them all the best for the exciting next steps in their journeys.”
