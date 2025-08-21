Students at Da Vinci Academy celebrate GCSE success

Harry Ganidagli collects his GCSE results at Da Vinci Academy

Students and staff at Da Vinci Academy, based in Breadsall and part of L.E.A.D. Academy Trust, are celebrating their GCSE results today.

Da Vinci Academy is pleased to announce another year of strong outcomes for students. The whole school community is very proud of its students, who are now looking forward to progressing onto their A Levels, further education studies and apprenticeship opportunities.

While all students have done well, there have been some standout individual performances, including:

Charlie Wong who successfully achieved 8 Grade 9s in computing, English language, English literature, maths, geography, statistics, combined science and maths, and a Grade 7 in art and design.

Nikodem Wawrzynowicz who secured a Level 2 distinction* in travel and tourism, Grade 8s in maths, English language and combined science, Grade 7s in history, statistics and English literature, a Grade 6 in computing and a Grade 5 in Polish.

Harry Ganidagli, Head Student for the academy, achieved a Grade 9 in Maths, Grade 8s in computing, English literature, geography, statistics and combined science and a Grade 5 in French.

Jack Blood, Deputy Head Student, secured a Grade 9 in maths, a Level 2 distinction in performing arts, Grade 8 in combined science and statistics and Grade 6s in computing, English language, English literature and geography.

Jayne Scattergood, Headteacher at Da Vinci Academy, said:

“Today’s results showcase the incredible determination and commitment our students have shown throughout their GCSE studies. This is a hugely special moment not only for them but also for their families and our dedicated staff. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for each of them – whether that’s sixth form, college, apprenticeships, or something else entirely.”