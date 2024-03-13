Students and staff celebrate World Book Day at Anthony Gell School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 'Masked Reader’ competition featuring several staff, including Headteacher Mr Kelly as a strawberry, enabled staff to talk about books they are enjoying reading. Younger students took part in a treasure hunt to find ‘Wally’ and submitted wonderful artwork in a competition to produce a piece of art linked to reading or literature.

Students of all ages took part in a World Book Day quiz during Tutor time and a host of staff and students dressed up as some of their favourite characters from the world of literature. Frodo Baggins, Miss Trunchbull and Michael Corleone, were amongst many others seen in and around school that day. The week of events were coordinated by Mr Flint, the leader of the Communications Faculty at AGS.

