Strong leadership driving improvements at Matlock school

A strong leadership and an ambitious curriculum are driving improvements at St Giles Church of England Primary School.

St Giles Church of England Primary School, in Starkholmes Road, was praised for its inclusivity and determination to ensure pupils do well when a team from the Office for Standards in Education visited.

The school is part of the Derby Diocesan Academy Trust (DDAT), as well as Matlock and Dales Primary Partnership and inspectors noted the leadership teams had developed an ambitious new curriculum which was well structured and that expectations of pupils’ behaviour had also been increased.

Dr Sarah Clark, chief executive officer of DDAT, said she was delighted with the progress of the school.

She said: “St Giles is a wonderful school and staff and children have worked very hard to ensure the changes made to areas including the curriculum and phonics scheme have become part of everyday life.

“It is always pleasing when this hard work is noted by inspectors and reflected in their report. Congratulations to everyone associated with the school, this inspection report makes joyful reading.”

The inspectors visited the school in July and noted that pupils behaved well, taking turns at activities, sharing ideas and talking about the importance of how to be ‘kind, calm and mindful’.

Pupils told the inspectors they enjoyed school and found lessons interesting.

In the report, which has now been published, inspectors commented that children got the opportunity to contribute to the school through becoming councillors, librarians and sports leaders, while younger pupils represented the school at sporting events with other partnership schools.

Executive head teacher Ben O’Connell, said he was particularly pleased with comments made about the priority given to reading and the school’s new phonics scheme.

He added: “We have had a period of change at the school with the new curriculum, but it has also been exciting to see the children develop. I was particularly pleased that the inspectors noted how we ‘expertly’ spotted any support children need with their reading, and how this area is a priority for the school.

“I’m so proud of all the children and staff who have, and continue, to work so hard every day.”