Staveley school still ‘requires improvement’ after converting to academy, Ofsted inspectors say

Springwell Community College, a school for pupils aged between 11 and 16 on Middlecroft Road, was visited by the education watchdog Ofsted on June 14 and 15.

It was its first inspection as an academy under Two Counties Trust, having been rated ‘requires improvement’ as a community school under the same name in a November 2018.

In their new report, Ofsted inspectors rated Springwell Community College as good for personal development, but as requires improvement for the quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, and leadership and management, giving and overall effectiveness rating of ‘requires improvement’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Springwell Community College has been rated 'requires improvement' by Ofsted

They said: “Leaders have raised their expectations of what pupils can achieve at this school. They have made the curriculum more ambitious and ensured that pupils study a range of subjects for as long as possible.

"All subject leaders have identified the important bodies of knowledge that they want pupils to know by the end of key stages 3 and 4. Leaders are continuing to refine these plans, so that the most important knowledge is explicit.”

Inspectors also noted how not all pupils with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) are supported to learn the curriculum but that there is a ‘clear and concise plan’ to address this.

They added: “Some teachers do not meet the needs of pupils with SEND. Leaders know what they must do to remedy this shortcoming.”

Ian Wingfield, Headteacher of Springwell Community College said: “The past few years have presented us all with a number of challenges, but we have never let this stop us from enhancing the life choices of our students.

"The report recognises the improvements at Springwell over recent years, noting our ambitious expectations for students. The college’s personal development curriculum and the systems to promote pastoral care and wellbeing were seen as key strengths.

"As always students showed how proud they were of their college over the two days of the inspection and were commended for their attendance, punctuality, kindness and the calm and orderly learning environment their conduct created.

"The leadership team and I are already consolidating our vision, systems and strategy for Springwell Community College.”