Staveley Day Nursery wins national award for community support

Treasures Neighbourhood Nursery, a not-for-profit children’s nursery in Staveley, Derbyshire, has won the Community Support Award at the prestigious Nursery World Awards 2025.

The team at Treasures Neighbourhood Nursery in Staveley, Derbyshire, is celebrating after winning the Community Support Award at the Nursery World Awards 2025.

The awards, announced at a ceremony in London on Saturday 27th September, are the most prestigious accolades in the nursery and early years sector nationally. They provide the opportunity to celebrate and recognise amazing work by those in involved in childcare and education and shine a spotlight on those individuals who make ‘a difference’.

Based in Staveley, Derbyshire, Treasures Nursery is located in a town that faces considerable disadvantage. As a charity-run setting, its purpose is deeply tied to the needs of the local community.

The nursery impressed the judging panel with its partnership with the Edge Centre – a volunteer-led community hub in Staveley.

In partnership with the volunteers at the Edge Centre, Treasures Nursery helped re-develop a disused garden area, and in exchange, gain access to a plot of land to create a children’s allotment which benefits the whole community. The project was made possible thanks for a grant from Chesterfield Borough Council.

With local authority funding to support the redevelopment, the project has realised the vision of teaching children about the full journey from seed to plate, while giving 50% of what is grown back to the community food bank. The other half is used by the nursery in children’s meals, reinforcing the real-life connection between what they grow and what they eat.

The Edge Project is now a thriving, shared space, one that supports learning, health, sustainability, and togetherness. It has extended the outdoor learning space available to children, created opportunities for them to understand healthy food systems, increased engagement between nursery families and local volunteers and transformed an underused community space to harness great learning and development potential.

Tracey Dakin, Nursery Manager at Treasures, said: “Winning this award is a huge honour for everyone involved at Treasures and we are thrilled to have won. The Edge Project has become a cornerstone of our setting’s work with the Staveley community, showing how a small charitable nursery and a volunteer-led centre can achieve genuine shared impact. It’s a project that has benefited children, families, and the whole town – quite literally planting seeds of community spirit. To have that recognised on a national stage is incredibly special.”

Treasures Neighbourhood Nursery is part of Touchstone Community Development, a registered charity. The nursery provides funded childcare eligible families and subsidised places to vulnerable children within Staveley.The nursery is also supported by the Margaret Mason OBE Children 1st Trust.

For more information about the Nursery World Awards, visit: https://nurseryworldawards.com/nurseryworldawards2025/en/page/home.

For more information on The Edge Project and Treasures Neighbourhood Nursery visit: https://www.treasuresnursery.co.uk/our-allotment.