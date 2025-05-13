Stanley Common pupils step back in time for VE Day celebrations

Children and staff at Stanley Common Church of England Primary School, in Belper Road - part of the Derby Diocesan Academy Trust (DDAT) - embraced the occasion by dressing in red, white and blue, enjoying traditional 1940s food and taking part in a range of themed activities and lessons.

The day began with a special assembly, where children watched footage from the cockpit of a Lancaster Bomber – bringing the realities of war to life and helping pupils understand the importance of the occasion.

Throughout the day, a range of activities took place in the classroom, with lessons themed around wartime Britain and VE Day. Pupils took part in discussions about evacuation and life during the war, while proudly displaying the red, white and blue of the Union Jack.

The celebrations ended with a VE Day-themed street party – complete with bunting, music and cakes – for all the children to enjoy together.

Eleven-year-old Maggie said: “I liked all of the children coming together to celebrate in their red, white and blue.

“Lots of people lost their lives for us and I like learning about history and how the children were sent to places like Lincoln and had to live away from their families in the big cities.”

