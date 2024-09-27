Staff and pupils at one of Derbyshire's smallest schools celebrate best ever SATs results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and pupils at one of the smallest schools in Derbyshire have been celebrating a huge achievement after pupils achieved their best ever SATs results.

Every year six pupil at Darley Churchtown Church of England Primary School, in Matlock, reached the expected standard or higher in reading, maths and grammar, punctuation and spelling.

These results place Darley Churchtown, which belongs to Derby Diocesan Academy Trust, among the top-performing schools in Derbyshire, demonstrating that great things can come from even the smallest of schools.

With a cohort of just seven Year 6 pupils, the school surpassed national averages, with 100% of students achieving the expected standard in every test, with 29% achieving greater depth in reading and 43% in maths.

Children celebrating their results.

Pupil Amie Birds said: “I felt really good because I’d got a lot of the questions right. I didn’t really expect to do that well.”

While Jack Deakin had advice for other pupils. He said: “We all did well because we had such an amazing teacher, but I’d say to other children doing their SATs, don’t worry, it isn’t as hard as you would expect.”

Tom Lloyd, head of school, said: “We are delighted with these results. Our pupils worked incredibly hard and the support from our teachers, staff, and parents has been outstanding.

“At Darley Churchtown we may be small, but we believe in big aspirations, and these results show that our size is no barrier to success.”

The school’s recent success builds on a broader ethos of nurturing individual talent, fostering a love for learning, and providing a supportive and inclusive environment for every child.

Dr Sarah Clark, CEO of Derby Diocesan Academy Trust, said: "This is a moment of great pride for the entire school community. We are thrilled to see our children thriving and are excited for what the future holds.

“Darley Churchtown continues to embody the spirit of a close-knit community, where every child is given the opportunity to shine.”