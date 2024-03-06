St Clare’s School puts mental health at the heart of everything it does

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Derbyshire school for young people with learning difficulties is leading the way when it comes to the mental well-being of its pupils and staff.

St Clare’s School, in Mickleover, is a special school for pupils between the ages of 11 and 16. Rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors – and part of the Esteem Multi Academy Trust - it caters for youngsters with learning difficulties and associated complex needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school has worked with children’s mental health organisation Bridge the Gap, The Art of Brilliance and Changing Lives to gain further knowledge when it comes to mental health, and has been sharing best practice with local schools.

Staff at St Clare’s School dressed brightly for Hello Yellow Day

Kate Wallis, the school’s Deputy Head and Mental Health Lead, said: “Mental health is at the forefront of everything we do here at St Clare’s, and we proudly support the whole school community by providing them with coping strategies and a safe place to express their concerns and feelings.”

The process of supporting pupils starts even before their first day at the school as teachers learn about their needs so they know how to better help them settle in and develop coping mechanisms.

One of the methods used is the ‘Zones of Regulation’ and ‘My Zones Toolkit’. This is used to help develop students emotional literacy, their resilience and understanding of their feelings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trips to local gyms and swimming pools help pupils understand the importance of physical health and its impact on mental wellbeing. This also encourages students to use sport outside of school, as part of a healthy lifestyle.

A drama therapist and sensory pod are also used to help pupils as well as outdoor gym, Forest Schools and play equipment, while therapy dog Arwen is a favourite of both pupils and staff.

The loveable spaniel was even mentioned in the Ofsted report. It states: “The school therapy dog is much beloved. It helps to calm and regulate pupils’ behaviour. Pupils act as ambassadors to the local authority. They can therefore communicate the issues that are important to them.”

There was also a nod to the hard work that has been done on improving the mental well-being of staff at St Clare’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Leaders engage well with staff about their workload and well-being. The trust and school leaders work with staff to help make workload more manageable,” reads the report.

Staff are encouraged to talk about their feelings and there is a working party and well-being group which enables them to share any concerns or worries and they can work together on a solution.

This support network proved invaluable when, in 2022, much-loved teacher Katy Harris died. Staff and students came together to create a garden area where staff and students can remember their “small and mighty” friend and colleague with a mosaic dove on the wall. It is a quiet place where they can take a moment to themselves and reflect.

Headteacher Laura Russell said: “We’re really proud of what we have in place at St Clare’s to support the staff and pupils, so they get the best out of their time here. We always ask if an activity or action is the best for the pupils and staff and is the answer is ‘no’ we look at other ways.