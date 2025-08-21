Springwell students recognised for dedication on GCSE Results Day

Oscar Hough

Springwell Community College is celebrating the achievements of its GCSE students, who have worked hard to pursue their goals. Teachers and staff are proud to have supported them with encouragement and guidance throughout their studies.

This year’s results have been celebrated by students, including:

Olivia Wilkins has achieved Grade 9 in six out of eight subjects. She is intending to continue her education at Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School Sixth Form.

Megan Clarke has averaged Grade 8 across eight subjects, including two at Grade 9 and two more at L2D*. She is intending to continue her education at the Wakefield Creative and Performing Arts College.

Heidi, Olivia and Isobelle

Lara Taylor has averaged Grade 8 across eight subjects, including Grade 9 in three subjects and L2D* in one subject. She is intending to continue her education at Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School Sixth Form.

Emily Lowe has eight GCSE qualifications at Grades 9-7, including two at Grade 9 and two at Grade 8. She is intending to continue her education at Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School Sixth Form.

Oscar Hough has achieved Grade 9 in Maths and Grade 8 in three subjects. He is intending to continue his education at Tupton Hall School.

Other notable successes includeKieron Brooke, Ruby Carpenter, Alfie Hadfield, CameronShirley and Lily Frith who all exceeded their target grades significantly.

Ian Wingfield, Headteacher, at Springwell Community College, said:

"Congratulations to all of our students collecting their results today. I am delighted for Olivia, Oscar, Lara, Emily and Megan as achieving the top grade at GCSE in a fantastic achievement and the result of hours and hours of hard work.

“Individually the vast majority of our students have secured the qualifications they need to move to their chosen next step and I know they are keen, as I am, to recognise the role played by their families, their dedicated teachers and our committed support staff in helping them towards this success. I would like to wish all of our leavers the very best as they move onto their exciting new challenges and we look forward to hearing about their future achievements.”

Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer of The Two Counties Trust, said:

"We are incredibly proud of our GCSE students across The Two Counties Trust and the achievements they are celebrating today. Each result is testament to their ambition, resilience and countless hours of hard work. It has been inspiring to see how our young people have risen to the challenge, and we particularly pleased to see increased attainment this year across our family of schools.

“These achievements would not have been possible without the commitment of our families and staff, who have supported, guided and encouraged students throughout their studies. At The Two Counties Trust, we are dedicated to enhancing life choices and these results ensure that our students can look ahead with confidence, whether their next chapter is in sixth form, college, apprenticeships or the workplace.”