Spot anyone you know in these Chesterfield prom photos featuring Tupton Hall school students?
If it wasn’t for covid-19 we’d be in the middle of school prom season - as sadly there’ll be fewer ballgowns tuxedos and limos this year, we thought we’d look back at some proms from yesteryear.
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 1:11 pm
These great pictures were taken at the Tupton Hall School prom of 2017. Recognise anyone you know?
