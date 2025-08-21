Sporting success across GCSE Results

Director of Sport Mrs Podlaski, celebrates with GCSE pupils.

Our Year 11 cohort have been celebrating their incredible GCSE results this week, and our sporting stars have had great success, with 92% of GCSE PE grades awarded at 7 to 9.

Two of our pupils, Georgia and Lauren, both achieved a grade 9 in their GCSE PE this year whilst taking part in a range of co-curricular sports. They stated: "The last two years of GCSEs were stressful, but also not as bad as everyone says. Balancing sports and studies was a nice break from all the revision. It was a nice outlet."

Louisa also celebrated a wonderful set of results on Thursday, including a grade 9 in PE. Outside the classroom, she is an avid netball player and gymnast, reaching the national finals in both sports. She commented: "I'm feeling really good about my results. It was hard at first, but once you get into the flow and once you get closer to the end, you're so much more motivated. I think that really helped me to push through. When I got to the end, it was a bit tiring, but it's so much easier to keep going when you think about the end result. It makes it so much better.

I wanted to make sure I kept doing all my sports and all the netball that I was doing. Being able to balance it was a great thing because it took my mind off the exams and also gave me a bit of a break from revision, which I think really helped me in the long term. I'm really happy that I was able to just keep going and doing netball."

Sheffield Girls' pupils celebrate GCSE success

Georgia, Lauren and Louisa will be studying at our Sixth Form, and we can’t wait to see what new sporting heights they reach in Year 12 and 13.

All sports, both as part of the curriculum and as co-curricular activities, play a significant role in life here at Sheffield Girls’. We are proud to have highly successful sporting teams, with our students competing in a range of disciplines, from netball, football and hockey to gymnastics, trampolining, cross country and athletics. For example, four of our teams reached the final of the National Milano Gymnastics Competition, with our U11 team placing 3rd in the competition and our U16s placing 4th.

Our outstanding sport provision is available throughout the Infant and Junior School, Senior School and Sixth Form, and we encourage students of all ages and abilities to get involved. Co-curricular sports contribute to students’ personal growth whilst they work towards their academic and career goals, as well as giving pupils the opportunity to extend their skills and interests.

We are incredibly proud of our students’ achievements both on and off the pitch, and we have no doubt their steely spirit, camaraderie and teamwork skills helped them through their GCSE examinations.

This year Sheffield Girls’ pupils achieved record-breaking GCSE results marking a culmination of their hard work and dedication over the last five years.

40% of all grades awarded were a top grade 9, compared to a national average of 4%.

64% of grades were awarded at 9-8.

80% of grades were awarded at 9-7, compared to a national average of 22%.

20 students achieved at least eight grade 9s.

Eight students achieved straight grade 9s.

Four students achieved an incredible ten grade 9s.

One student, Riya, achieved an amazing 11 grade 9s!