Special school expands to give more pupils room to thrive

A Derby school dedicated to supporting young people with learning difficulties and complex needs has celebrated the opening of a brand-new two-storey teaching block – marking an important milestone in its growth.

St Clare’s School, in Mickleover, welcomed dignitaries including the Mayor of Derby, Councillor Ajit Atwal, Derby North MP Catherine Atkinson and Liberal Democrat Councillor Lucy Care to cut the ribbon on the new facilities, which have transformed the school site.

The project, supported by Derby City Council, has seen the creation of additional teaching space, the enlargement of the multi-use games area (MUGA) and improved accessibility throughout the original building. The site has also been redesigned to support the school’s specialist provision: the interior has been redecorated in calming colours, lighting is now sensory-friendly, and new spaces include a wellbeing room, a sensory room and additional breakout areas linked to pupils’ curriculum and Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) needs.

Other changes include new corridors which prevent lessons in the sports hall from being disturbed, and the relocation of the first aid room to the front of the building, ensuring quick and easy access in and out.

Head of School, Stephen Sell said the investment had already begun to make a difference. He said: “Our school has always been proud of the inclusive and supportive environment we provide, but the reality was that our rooms were crowded, which made it difficult to meet the varied and complex needs of our pupils.”

“We are becoming increasingly popular, and this year we welcomed our largest ever Year 7 intake. To support this growth, we have revisited our core values of courage, pride and resilience – values which underpin everything we do at St Clare’s.”

“These new classrooms and spaces will allow us to support our children much more effectively, giving them room to thrive academically, socially and emotionally. We work tirelessly to ensure we are meeting needs which are ever-changing, broad and diverse.”

Rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, St Clare’s caters for pupils aged 11 to 16 with learning difficulties and associated complex needs. Part of the Esteem Multi-Academy Trust, the school has an excellent reputation and attracts pupils from across the region, including as far afield as Leicester.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured a moving performance by the school choir, made up of children who had only joined St Clare’s as little as a week earlier, who sang ‘This Is Me’ to mark the occasion.

Thanks to the expansion, the school has increased its capacity from 159 to 182 students – giving more young people the opportunity to benefit from its highly regarded support and teaching.

Councillor Atwal praised the school for its impact on the local community. Speaking to children, he said: “As many of you know, this school holds a special place in our community – and in my heart.

“The opening of these new facilities marks not just the completion of a building project, but the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the school, its staff and most importantly, its children.

“To the children: this is your space. A place to grow, to discover and to enjoy your learning journey. Make the most of it and take pride in being part of such a special school.”

As well as new teaching rooms – including a specialist food technology classroom – the development also includes a new floodlit MUGA. The facility will be available for community use during evenings and weekends, offering space for sports including netball, tennis, hockey and football. A new car park will also be created to ease parking pressures on neighbouring streets.

Stephen Handsley, Chair of Governors at St Clare’s, said: “These new facilities are life-changing not only for the children but also for the staff. They provide that all-important space which is essential for learning and wellbeing.

“As a governor – and as someone whose godson once attended this school – I know just how much of a difference St Clare’s makes to families. Parents are always telling us how dedicated and caring the team is and I couldn’t be prouder to be part of this community.”