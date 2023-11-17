Special guests teach Derby pupils the importance of religion and beliefs for Inter Faith Week

Pupils from The Bemrose School submitted questions to the faith leaders as part of a special assembly

Young people at a Derby school have been learning more about different religions and beliefs as part of a national awareness week.

The secondary pupils at The Bemrose School, in Uttoxeter New Road, asked questions to a panel of local faith leaders who visited them as part of Inter Faith Week, which runs until November 19.

Inter Faith Week aims to highlight the work done by local faith, inter-faith and faith-based organisations. Starting on Remembrance Sunday and running until Mitzvah Day, the UK-based initiative enables greater connection between people of different backgrounds and helps develop integrated and neighbourly communities.

Aqib Ayaz, David Sharp, Noor Akram, Zak Wood, Daniel Stevens, Shalom Kevin, Gurcharan Singh and Hann

Pupils asked questions around how the guests found their faith, beliefs around where it all began and those who hurt others and their upbringing.

Students Shalom Kevin and Zak Wood both submitted questions for the assembly.

Shalom said: “I think it was very good as we learned from other aspects of different religions. I can see it from other people’s view, and they have a lot of things in common.”

Zak added: “I think it’s interesting to learn about people’s faith and what led them to take it up and believe in it.”

The event was organised by Hannah Saul, head of RE at The Bemrose School, and this was the first time she had held it.

She said: “I think that it’s gone really well and it’s great to have faith leaders from the community here at Bemrose. The students are really engaged, and this is getting them involved in where they live.

“This is something that will really benefit them.”

Gurcharan Singh was at The Bemrose School representing the Singh Sabha Gurdwara Derby and Basics of Sikhi. He said: “It’s important to increase awareness of different faiths so we can increase respect and decrease judgement. Hopefully we can serve the world together.”

Daniel Stevens, from The New Life Church, added: “It’s a privilege to come into schools and it’s vital work for our faith community to continue to work with young people. Schools are a place where they are and if they are not coming to us, we should go to them.

“Having dialogue between the different faiths is important.”