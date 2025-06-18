Sonic Boom music festival goes TURBO for Burton’s youth

Sonic Boom Music Festival 2025 is delighted to be relaunching its free TURBO education programme following its successful launch last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are calling for anyone aged 15–25 to sign up and take part in the programme which trains participants in live music event management. Students will form part of the volunteer team at this year’s Sonic Boom Music Festival, which takes place on Saturday, September 13 at the Market Place in Burton upon Trent.

Festival organisers, Sonic Boom Music CIC and East Staffordshire Borough Council together with support from Burton and South Derbyshire College have opened the programme up to new applicants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students will learn everything from lighting design, sound and festival production to photography and gain valuable skills and practical experience. They work with industry-standard equipment, benefit from exclusive access to industry professionals and get behind-the-scenes festival experience working with huge bands and artists.

TURBO students in action during Sonic Boom Music Festival's Education Programme.

Tommy was one of the students who joined the launch programme last year. He said: “The course was brilliant. The leaders really cared about us learning as much as possible whilst having a great time. I’m very thankful for the opportunities the festival has provided.”

Last year, students were invited backstage to meet headline band The K’s and other notable artists such as Nubiyan Twist, DECO, Divorce, Girlband!, Eighty Eight Miles and The Public Eye. This year, the free Main Stage headline act is critically acclaimed band Everything Everything, with the full line-up to be announced soon.

Like last year, the Main Stage will be hosted by BBC Radio 6 Music DJ, Chris Hawkins, who spent time with the young people offering advice and guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme has been made possible with funding from East Staffordshire Borough Council and is designed for young people to work through Bronze, Silver and Gold level Arts Awards. Successful participants progress to the next stage each year and gain more responsibility and first-hand experience within the industry.

Students form part of the volunteer team at Sonic Boom Music Festival gaining hands-on experience.

The young people will be returning this year to complete their Silver Arts Award known as NITRO, and new applicants will begin their TURBO journey and training at Bronze level. The highest level, Gold, is worth 16 UCAS points towards a university or college application and students who eventually complete the full three-year TURBO programme will be given the opportunity to contribute towards the festival’s Aftershock events.

The Aftershock stages open from 8pm once the Main Stage closes and the Aftershock pop-up gigs take place across Burton late into the evening.

Chris Baldwin, co-founder and co-director of Sonic Boom Music CIC is passionate about making the arts accessible, engaging and hands-on for young people. He said: “Last year, TURBO gave young people experience and industry connections that could be life-changing for them. It’s a very collaborative learning experience and there was such a buzz backstage, the atmosphere was incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The students were able to thrive and gain confidence, it was truly transformative. It’s wonderful to see how this programme is opening doors that go beyond the classroom. It’s really exciting. We want to reach as many young people as we can so we hope to see lots of new faces.”

Sonic Boom Music Festival's Education Programme is open again this year.

Alongside taking part in the festival day itself, students train one evening a week for four weeks, starting two weeks prior to the festival and continuing two weeks after. New applicants can apply through the website and don’t need any previous experience, just a passion for music, creativity, and festivals plus enthusiasm, curiosity, and a willingness to get involved in the action.

Co-founder, co-director and CEO of Sonic Boom Music CIC, Andi Jepson said: “We believe in the power of music to change a town and we want to inspire the next generation. It’s such a collaborative experience and we also had funding from Arts Council England and support from the Burton Music Collective which all helped us to bring our vision to life.

“Our mission is to build a sustainable music ecosystem in Burton - one that drives economic growth, fosters civic pride, and supports long-term cultural regeneration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re building this from a grassroots community and now we’re developing the NITRO Silver Award programme we’re actively looking for sponsors who believe in raising the roots with us.

“The response from last year is proof that young people want access to music training and opportunities. Watching young people getting inspired and involved at Sonic Boom Festival 2024 was all the confirmation we needed.”

To apply for the TURBO education programme please visit: www.sonicboomfestival.co.uk/apply-now/age-15-25

Sonic Boom Music Festival has a free Main Stage and takes place 13.09.25 at the Market Place, Burton on Trent. Aftershock gigs start from 8pm and require a wristband which can be purchased from the website.