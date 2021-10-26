Soccer skills ace and students show racism the red cad

Dan Magness with Parkside students

Dan, Guinness World Record holder for keeping the ball up (for over 24 hours!), dazzled pupils at the school with some of his skills, and spoke powerfully about the importance of practice, hard work, and resilience.

Pupils and staff at the school were invited to have a go with Dan, and managed to perform impressively in front of full assembly groups! They also took the opportunity to ask Dan about his journey.