Soccer skills ace and students show racism the red cad

Soccer skills ace and students show racism the red card
Pupils at Parkside Community School in Chesterfield showed their support for the national Show Racism the Red Card campaign and were on the edge of their seats as they were wowed by top tootball freestyler Dan Magness.
Dan, Guinness World Record holder for keeping the ball up (for over 24 hours!), dazzled pupils at the school with some of his skills, and spoke powerfully about the importance of practice, hard work, and resilience.
Pupils and staff at the school were invited to have a go with Dan, and managed to perform impressively in front of full assembly groups! They also took the opportunity to ask Dan about his journey.
Headteacher Ben Riggott said “Dan has helped us to support the Show Racism the Red Card campaign in a really memorable way, and his example and message has been truly inspirational.”