Sleigh bells jingle at Da Vinci Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Students at Da Vinci Academy – based in Derby and part of L.E.A.D. Academy Trust – have been wrapping up the winter term and decking the halls for the festive season through charity fundraisers, a music show and even a Christmas lunch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the month of December, staff and students took part in an annual donation drive for YMCA Derbyshire, in partnership with the Padley Group. The school’s donations formed part of the annual Shoebox appeal, which sees boxes were put together for distribution by the Padley Group, ensuring that vulnerable children across Derby receive a gift at Christmas. Items collected ranged from toiletries, to warm winter clothing, to toys and sweets for the children to enjoy.

Each tutor group had a box which students added small items to, with some tutor groups contributing two boxes. Several groups took the season’s spirit a step further by decorating their boxes in festive themes. This year is the fifth year that Da Vinci Academy has contributed to the shoebox appeal, and in total, the school contributed 30 shoeboxes this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to the end of term, staff and students also took part in a Christmas Jumper Day, donning their most festive outfits. The school also held a non-uniform day in their last week and participants were encouraged to make a small voluntary contribution to support Nicole Moss, Receptionist’s London Marathon fundraiser in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Da Vinci Academy choir performs Christmas carols at The Limes Residential Home

Christmas Jumper Day coincided with a free Christmas meal for all students at the school. Students enjoyed all the trimmings of a traditional Christmas dinner, provided by L.E.A.D. Academy Trust. It is the third year running that L.E.A.D. Academy Trust has provided a Christmas meal to all of its schools (based across the East Midlands and South Yorkshire). This year, support has been provided by sponsors including ESP Play, a school playground equipment supplier based in Burnley.

Da Vinci Academy also celebrated the festive season through music – the school’s choir joined residents at The Limes Residential Home in Mickleover to perform some Christmas carols. The students’ performance was thoroughly enjoyed by the residents, who had bells to jingle along with each song.

Musical celebrations continued at the school’s Jingle Jam, during which staff, students and parents enjoyed 16 performances from more than 40 performers throughout the evening. Some memorable performances included Latae and Jack in Year 11 who performed a duet of ‘Ice Miser and Heat Miser’, Thinuli in Year 10 who played ‘Snowman’ on the piano and Charlie in year 11 who played ‘Canon in D’ on piano.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Refreshments were on hand for attendees to enjoy, and proceeds from the Jingle Jam’s ticket sales will go towards funding new equipment for the music department, helping the school’s budding musicians to further hone their skillsets. The evening culminated in a mass karaoke singalong, bringing the house down with a rousing rendition of Merry Christmas Everybody, by Slade.

Sleigh bells jingle at Da Vinci Academy

Reflecting on the festive celebrations, Jayne Scattergood, Headteacher at Da Vinci Academy, said:

“There has been such a wonderful atmosphere around Da Vinci Academy as the winter term draws to a close. Celebrations through music and charitable initiatives give everyone at the school the opportunity to reflect on the core values of the festive season. Special events like the Jingle Jam and Christmas meal provided a welcome opportunity to celebrate everyone’s hard work throughout the year so far.

“I’m so proud to see the students enthusiastically giving their own time and effort to help those around them – it’s important for our students to see the value in putting a smile on the faces of vulnerable members of our community, for whom Christmas might be difficult. At Da Vinci Academy, we aim to ensure each of our students is equipped to play an active role in modern society, instilling values of respect, kindness and responsibility.”