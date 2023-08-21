Sheffield and Derbyshire students lead the way on green travel

The project supported twenty students, from Years 7-9 (ages 11-14), to become Travelling Light Youth Champions. The programme included a training day, an experience day and a presentation day where the students had their chance to share their ideas with peers and local authority representatives. Students from King Edward's School in Sheffield were supported to design their own sustainability campaigns. Through workshops, training and field trips, the students developed their own ideas about increasing access to nature and sustainable transport in Sheffield and Hope Valley. The students from King Edwards visited students at Hope Valley College to discuss their campaigns and learn more about travel and transport challenges living in a rural area. They were shocked to hear about some of the issues facing young people in the Hope Valley, including the fact that students frequently have to arrive late at school and leave early if they use the bus, and sometimes the bus can be up to an hour late at the end of the school day. The Youth Champions presented their campaigns at school on Friday 23 June, in front of Councillors, Derbyshire County Council representatives, HVCA Trustee Jeremy Wight and Travelling Light Project Leader Marianne Quick. Campaigns included ‘The Green Fighters’ who are fighting for their right to allow easy access for young people from the age of 11-16 to access the Peak District; and Wildlife Wanderers who designed their own nature walk as a result of the project. The end of project report highlighted key findings about the impact of public transport on student's education, and the strength of feeling of young people on nature and climate issues. Read the report at www.hopevalleyclimateaction.org.uk Travelling Light Project Leader Marianne says: “Travelling Light wanted to give the opportunity to a group of young people to share their perspectives and their experiences around sustainable travel and access to nature. Having young people involved in creating solutions and developing campaigns to address the climate crisis is critical if we are to build sustainable action and advocacy into the future.”