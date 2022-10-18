Sheepbridge nursery’s indoor pumpkin patch
Autumn is in full swing at the Kids Planet nurseries, and one nursery in particular has gone above and beyond in its pursuit to provide children with an accessible magical space to experience pumpkin picking.
The Kids Planet Sheepbridge team have created their own indoor pumpkin patch for the children to explore, truly bringing the outside in with hay, pumpkins, leaves, wheelbarrows, wellington boots, and more. The children of all ages are using the pumpkin patch, and will be doing some pumpkin decorating and sensory activities with the inside of the pumpkins, working in line Kids Planet’s values of inspiring awe and wonder.
Lauren Poundall, Acting Nursery Manager at Kids Planet Sheepbridge, said: “We are thrilled with our indoor pumpkin patch. It was important to us to create this in order to give all children the opportunity to experience Pumpkin Picking, as sometimes these types of places are not easily accessible to all.”