Schools come together in landmark Derby Cathedral celebration

Pupils and staff from more than 30 schools came together under one roof for the first time to celebrate more than a decade of their academy trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representatives from all 33 schools belonging to the Derby Diocesan Academy Trust (DDAT) gathered for the special service at Derby Cathedral, marking 11 years of growth, collaboration and shared successes.

The historic occasion saw the Cathedral filled with music as pupils from the Trust’s Music in Schools programme performed a series of moving pieces, showcasing the confidence and talent nurtured in DDAT’s schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the most poignant moments came when the Bishop of Repton, the Rt Revd Malcolm Macnaughton, blessed a handmade quilt created from fabric squares designed by each of the 33 schools.

Derby Diocesan Academy Trust staff and pupils with by The Dean of Derby Peter Robinson and Bishop of Repton, the Rt Revd Malcolm Macnaughton,

The colourful patchwork, symbolising the unity and diversity of the DDAT family, will now embark on a special pilgrimage around all the Trust’s schools.

DDAT Chief Executive Officer Sarah Clark said it was an unforgettable day for everyone involved.

She said: “To see representatives of all 33 of our schools gathered together in one place was truly inspiring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This service was about more than marking 11 years - it was about celebrating our shared purpose and the strength of our community across Derbyshire. Every school, from the High Peak to Derby City, plays a vital role in the DDAT community and it was wonderful to see that spirit come to life inside the Cathedral.

Dr Sarah Clark giving an address during the service.

“The quilt is a beautiful reminder of what we can achieve when we come together. Each piece represents the heart of a school community and stitched together it tells the story of our Trust — one built on faith, hope and collaboration.”

The service was led by The Dean of Derby Peter Robinson alongside The Bishop of Repton, with support from trustees Susan Whyld and Robert Atkins.

Dr Clark added: “I want to thank every staff member, parent and governor who helped make this celebration such a success. This was a day none of us will forget.”