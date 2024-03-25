Schoolchildren discover tracks, trails and trains

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils from Wirksworth Infants School and Wirksworth Junior School have been following a new two mile Tracks, Trails and Trains walking route around the town and surrounding countryside.

Starting from Wirksworth station, located between the Infants and Junior Schools, the children followed local paths to Bolehill with fine views over the historic town of Wirksworth before visiting the National Stone Centre. The children returned past Ravenstor station and through the town, to enjoy their lunch back at Wirksworth station on the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway, which was once known as the Milk and Honey Line. Guests who joined the walking launch included Cllr David Taylor, Civic Chairman of Derbyshire County Council along with representatives from Community Rail Network, Derwent Valley Line Community Rail Partnership, EMR, Ecclesbourne Valley Railway and Wirksworth Heritage Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new walking guide features lots of interesting activities for children to take part in both on the walk itself and at home with their families. There are places to spot along the walk, unusual words to discover linked to the walks, nature challenges and creative activities to enjoy including a Milk and Honey Cookie recipe. Throughout the walking booklet children learn about railway safety including how to be Rail Safety Champion and can take part in the Tracks, Trails and Trains Rail Safety ‘board’ game.

Children from Wirksworth Infants School and Junior Schools launch Tracks, Trails & Trains booklet

Alexa Stott, East Midlands Railway Community Ambassador said “East Midlands Railway is delighted to have been able to support this project. Promoting railway safety, both at heritage railways like the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway and on the UK rail network, is very important to us. Thanks to the “Tracks, Trails & Trains” booklet, young people will be able to learn this life-saving message in a fun and engaging way. And who could resist a Milk & Honey cookie as a reward.”

The Tracks, Trails and Trains booklet is also displayed on four information panels located around the town outside the two schools, at Wirksworth Station and Wirksworth Heritage Centre, enabling the walk to be enjoyed by local residents and visitors who can access the guide online.

The project has been jointly led by Wirksworth Infants School and Wirksworth Junior School with the walking booklet created by Jo Poyser, Head of Wirksworth Infants School.

Councillor Trevor Ainsworth, Chair of Derwent Valley Line Community Rail Partnership said “The Tracks, Trails and Trains walking booklet is a wonderfully creative way to involve children in the railway and their local environment. It has been a pleasure to support this great initiative with Wirksworth Infants School and Wirksworth Junior School”.

The booklet, information panels and branded drink bottles have been funded through community rail grants obtained by the Derwent Valley Line Community Rail Partnership from grants from East Midlands Railway and Community Rail Network. Ecclesbourne Valley Railway and Wirksworth Heritage Centre have also provided funding for the panels at their venues.

Paul Webster - Community Rail Network, Support and Development Manager said "Travelling by train opens up so many exciting possibilities. It's not just the journey, but the wildlife, environment and historic sights that can be found near to railway stations. We are so pleased to have been able to support the production of this book and information boards and are sure that many children (and adults too!) will enjoy discovering Wirksworth in a fun way and finding out more about the local history and hidden stories of this scenic town”.