School starters 2024: Here are 30 adorable first class photos from across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 29th Nov 2024, 17:24 BST
It is an exciting time in any young person’s life, going to primary school for the very first time

Our photographer has been out capturing first classes at schools across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire this academic year.

The children have been fantastic in getting their photographs taken – and some of the teachers too!

To buy a copy of any of our first class photos, visit: https://nationalworld.newsprints.co.uk/first-class/2024/derbyshire-times

The ‘Tigers’ reception class at Baslow St. Anne’s C of E Primary 2024

1. First class

The ‘Tigers’ reception class at Baslow St. Anne’s C of E Primary 2024 Photo: Baslow st annes school

Spire Nursery and Infant School, squirrel class.

2. First Class

Spire Nursery and Infant School, squirrel class. Photo: Brian Eyre

Spire Nursery and Infant School, Kingfisher class.

3. First Class

Spire Nursery and Infant School, Kingfisher class. Photo: Brian Eyre

Holme Hall Primary School reception class.

4. First Class

Holme Hall Primary School reception class. Photo: Brian Eyre

