School pupils help chart path to a greener future at inspiring event

Hundreds of secondary school pupils from across Derby participated in an exciting two-day science-themed event which focused on climate action, sustainability and jobs of the future.

The Year 9 students took part in interactive workshops on the crucial role of trees and woodlands, the impact of mesoplastics – tiny plastic particles found in items such as plastic bottles and bags - on the environment, and addressing climate anxiety at the University of Derby’s Science in the City showcase, which also featured a ‘green careers’ exhibition with representatives from organisations including Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, Twycross Zoo, and Rolls-Royce.

Krisha Bainham, Head of Widening Participation, organised the event, which coincided with British Science Week. She said: “We all need to work together on climate action to become more sustainable, protect biodiversity and wildlife habitat, land degradation and ocean pollution.

“At the University of Derby, our academics are leading the way in tackling some of the biggest local, national and global challenges we face, with the future of our planet being a key focus.

Nathan Robertson and Krisha Bainham from the University of Derby's Widening Participation team.

“Science in the City aimed to raise awareness of the innovative work being done at the University Derby, inspire scientists of the future and support local schools to address their own climate action plans.

“We were honoured to welcome a diverse range of exhibitors who spoke about what those future options may be. There has been a significant increase in ‘green careers’ and the aim of our event was to help young people understand the opportunities available to them.”

The event included keynotes from Dr Jordan Phethean, Senior Lecturer in Earth Science at the University of Derby, who is part of an international research consortium working to finding new water sources to address the growing demand for water and the challenges posed by climate change, as well as Professor Michael Sweet, a world-renowned expert in molecular ecology who is leading a team at the forefront of a race to save our coral reefs.

Visitors also heard from Matilda Crane from the East Midlands Climate Ambassador Scheme, and Cindi Blunt from the ‘Let’s Go Zero’ campaign on how individuals and organisations can take action on climate change.

Meg from Twycross Zoo was one of the exhibitors at the University of Derby's Science in the City event.

Students shared their thoughts on the planet during a Pupil Voice session facilitated by the DANCOP partnership and Year 12 students from Derby College. The basis of this session will go on to create a report, which will be shared with organisations and University colleagues to better understand the concerns and hopes of young people for the future.

This was followed by a showcase event at Derby Theatre where Justin Time – played by Professor Ian Turner– and Dr Noah Lot (a role taken on by Dr Chris Ribchester) hosted a family-friendly science lecture which included a performance by the CANVAS Future Creatives group.

Dr Jordan Phethean said: “It is really important that students are aware of the challenges we are going to face as a society in the future and are then able to equip themselves to address those challenges.

“I want to inspire the young people to understand the water cycle and the challenges that we are facing with the availability of water here in the UK and in Europe. Hopefully those students will then go on to be the future scientists helping to solve those problems.”

The University of Derby’s Widening Participation team works with schools in Derby and Derbyshire to support all young people to meet their full potential and make well-informed decisions regarding their future.

Find out more about their work and future events.