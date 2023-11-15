Here are the primary schools in Derbyshire which are hardest to get into, based on Department of Education figures – as the primary, infant and junior school applications open
The Department of Education has revealed the data showing the number of applications and offers made for school entries for September 2023, and the proportion which received preferred offers.
The data has been collected from local authorities based on the national offer days of April 17, 2023.
As applications for primary school places for pupils starting in September 2024 opened last week, we have gathered a list of Derbyshire primary schools which have been the hardest to get into this year.
The applications for primary, infant and junior school places in Derbyshire will remain open until midnight on Monday, January 15, 2024.
1. Highfields Spencer Academy
At Highfields Spencer Academy Tutbury Avenue in Littleover, just 57% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 21 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google
2. William Levick Primary School
At William Levick Primary School at Smithy Croft, Dronfield Woodhouse, just 59% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 15 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google
3. Gorseybrigg Primary School and Nursery
At Gorseybrigg Primary School and Nursery at Balmoral Crescent, Dronfield Woodhouse, just 64% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. 14 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google
4. Eureka Primary School, Dunsmore Way, Midway
65% of parents who made Eureka Primary School, Dunsmore Way, Midway their first choice, were offered a place for their child. 11 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google