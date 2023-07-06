News you can trust since 1855
The hardest primary schools to get into in 2023

School places in Derbyshire: 19 of the hardest primary schools to get into in 2023

Here are the primary schools in Derbyshire which were hardest to get into, based on Department of Education figures showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Jul 2023, 15:34 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 15:35 BST

The Department of Education has revealed the data showing the number of applications and offers made for secondary school entry in September 2023, and the proportion which received preferred offers.

The data has been collected from local authorities based on the national offer days of April 17, 2023.

Here are Derbyshire primary schools which have been the hardest to get into this year.

At Highfields Spencer Academy Tutbury Avenue in Littleover, just 57% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 21 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

1. Highfields Spencer Academy

At Highfields Spencer Academy Tutbury Avenue in Littleover, just 57% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 21 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

At William Levick Primary School at Smithy Croft, Dronfield Woodhouse, just 59% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 15 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

2. William Levick Primary School

At William Levick Primary School at Smithy Croft, Dronfield Woodhouse, just 59% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 15 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

At Gorseybrigg Primary School and Nursery at Balmoral Crescent, Dronfield Woodhouse, just 64% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. 14 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

3. Gorseybrigg Primary School and Nursery

At Gorseybrigg Primary School and Nursery at Balmoral Crescent, Dronfield Woodhouse, just 64% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. 14 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

65% of parents who made Eureka Primary School, Dunsmore Way, Midway their first choice, were offered a place for their child. 11 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

4. Eureka Primary School, Dunsmore Way, Midway

65% of parents who made Eureka Primary School, Dunsmore Way, Midway their first choice, were offered a place for their child. 11 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

