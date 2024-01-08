School places in Derbyshire: 19 of the hardest primary schools to get into - as primary, infant and junior school applications close soon
Here are the primary schools in Derbyshire which are the hardest to get into, based on Department of Education figures – as the primary, infant and junior school applications close next week
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 8th Jan 2024, 13:16 GMT
The Department of Education has revealed the data showing the number of applications and offers made for school entries for September 2023, and the proportion which received preferred offers.
The data has been collected from local authorities based on the national offer days of April 17, 2023.
As applications for primary school places for pupils starting in September 2024 are closing at midnight on Monday, January 15, we have gathered a list of Derbyshire primary schools which have been the hardest to get into this year.
