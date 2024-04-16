School offer day 2024: 42 Chesterfield primary schools rated good or outstanding by Ofsted

Here are 42 primary schools in Chesterfield and around with the highest Ofsted ratings – including Poolbrook and Duckmanton.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 16th Apr 2024, 15:35 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 16:32 BST

Derbyshire County Council made offers of infant, primary and junior school places to approximately 10,300 children today (Tuesday 16 April).

Of those parents who applied for a reception place by the closing date, 96.1 per cent were offered their first preference school. Overall, of those who applied by the closing date, 98.7 per cent were offered a place at one of their three preferred schools.

And of those who applied for a junior place by the deadline, 96.5 per cent were offered a place at their first-preference school and 97.5 per cent were offered a place at one of their three preferred schools.

Here is the list of these primary schools in the Chesterfield area which currently hold the two highest possible Ofsted ratings – ‘Outstanding’ or ‘Good’.

1. School offer day 2024: Best Chesterfield primary schools

Here is the list of these primary schools in the Chesterfield area which currently hold the two highest possible Ofsted ratings – 'Outstanding' or 'Good'.

Norbriggs Primary School at Norbriggs Road, Mastin Moor has been rated as 'good' following a short monitoring inspection. The primary has continued to be rated as 'good' since 2018.

2. Norbriggs Primary School - good

Norbriggs Primary School at Norbriggs Road, Mastin Moor has been rated as 'good' following a short monitoring inspection. The primary has continued to be rated as 'good' since 2018.

Spire Junior School was rated as 'good' across all the categories during the Ofsted inspection in May 2022. The school has been rated as 'good' since 2013.

3. Spire Junior School - good

Spire Junior School was rated as 'good' across all the categories during the Ofsted inspection in May 2022. The school has been rated as 'good' since 2013.

Hady Primary on Hady Lane has been rated 'good' since February 2014. A short inspection in 2018 has confirmed the rating.

4. Hady Primary School

Hady Primary on Hady Lane has been rated 'good' since February 2014. A short inspection in 2018 has confirmed the rating.

