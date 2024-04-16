School offer day 2024: 42 Chesterfield primary schools rated good or outstanding by Ofsted

Derbyshire County Council made offers of infant, primary and junior school places to approximately 10,300 children today (Tuesday 16 April).

Of those parents who applied for a reception place by the closing date, 96.1 per cent were offered their first preference school. Overall, of those who applied by the closing date, 98.7 per cent were offered a place at one of their three preferred schools.

And of those who applied for a junior place by the deadline, 96.5 per cent were offered a place at their first-preference school and 97.5 per cent were offered a place at one of their three preferred schools.

Here is the list of these primary schools in the Chesterfield area which currently hold the two highest possible Ofsted ratings – ‘Outstanding’ or ‘Good’.

1 . School offer day 2024: Best Chesterfield primary schools Here is the list of these primary schools in the Chesterfield area which currently hold the two highest possible Ofsted ratings – ‘Outstanding’ or ‘Good’. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Norbriggs Primary School - good Norbriggs Primary School at Norbriggs Road, Mastin Moor has been rated as 'good' following a short monitoring inspection. The primary has continued to be rated as 'good' since 2018. Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

3 . Spire Junior School - good Spire Junior School was rated as 'good' across all the categories during the Ofsted inspection in May 2022. The school has been rated as 'good' since 2013. Photo: Google Photo Sales